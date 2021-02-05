3 police constables suspended in UP's Bulandshahr

3 police constables suspended in UP's BulandshahrPTI | Bulandshahr | Updated: 05-02-2021 15:43 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 15:43 IST
Three police constables have been suspended in Bulandshahr district in Uttar Pradesh for being negligent in duty and tarnishing the image of the force in public.
Constables Anuj Kumar, Satinder Kumar and Sarshad Khan were suspended by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Santosh Kumar Singh for allegedly reporting to duty drunk and over the theft of an INSAS rifle by Anuj Kumar's cousin.
According to the police, Anuj Kumar's cousin had stolen his rifle on February 3.
The SSP said a case has been registered against Aunj Kumar and his kin and teams have been formed to recover the rifle.
