Left Menu

3 police constables suspended in UP's Bulandshahr

PTI | Bulandshahr | Updated: 05-02-2021 15:43 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 15:43 IST
3 police constables suspended in UP's Bulandshahr

Three police constables have been suspended in Bulandshahr district in Uttar Pradesh for being negligent in duty and tarnishing the image of the force in public.

Constables Anuj Kumar, Satinder Kumar and Sarshad Khan were suspended by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Santosh Kumar Singh for allegedly reporting to duty drunk and over the theft of an INSAS rifle by Anuj Kumar's cousin.

According to the police, Anuj Kumar's cousin had stolen his rifle on February 3.

The SSP said a case has been registered against Aunj Kumar and his kin and teams have been formed to recover the rifle.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 281 can reveal more about Qliphoth devils, release possible on Sunday

High levels of toxic heavy metals found in some baby food - U.S. report

Health News Roundup: Britain trial to test combining Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines in two-shot regimen; Vaccination sites opening in hard-hit California communities to tackle COVID disparities and more

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Good time for Cadres to come out, what about Psykos?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Nigerian artist creates rotting exhibit as coronavirus warning

Nigerian artist Olufela Omokeko carefully arranges fresh peppers on wooden boards hanging in a bare room. Instead of providing spice in a meal, he wants them to encourage people to obey measures that will stop the spread of the coronavirus....

Nadda to launch BJP's 'Poribartan Yatra' in West Bengal on Saturday

BJP president J P Nadda will inaugurate the partys Poribartan Yatra at Nadia in West Bengal on Saturday as it steps up its campaign to end the Trinamool Congress 10-year-old reign in the state. The party said in a statement that the yatra w...

Ajax goalkeeper André Onana banned for 1 year in doping case

Ajax goalkeeper Andr Onana was banned for one year by UEFA in a doping case on Friday and is set to miss next years African Cup of Nations in his home nation of Cameroon.Onana tested positive for furosemide, a banned diuretic, in a urine sa...

Leopard which killed 3 women in U'khand's Pithoragarh shot dead: Official

A leopard, which had killed three women in Uttarakhands Devalthal area, has been shot dead by a professional hunter hired by the forest department, an official said on Friday.The seven-year-old leopard was killed by Nainital-based hunter Ha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021