18-year-old arrested, juvenile apprehended for killing man

The police have arrested a man and apprehended a juvenile for allegedly stabbing a 45-year-old person to death following a quarrel between them over a petty issue, officials said on Friday.

The victim, Manoj Kumar Jha who was in the transportation business, was stabbed to death by Abhishek Sharma (18) and the juvenile on January 31, a day after they had a quarrel with the deceased, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Santosh Kumar Meena said a case was registered and using technical surveillance and information, the accused along with the juvenile were nabbed on Wednesday.

''During interrogation, both the accused confessed that they had a quarrel with the deceased over a petty issue on January 30 following which they planned to kill him. When they saw Jha alone at a vacant plot on January 31, they stabbed him multiple times,'' he said. Jha was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead, he added.

The police have recovered the knife and the clothes worn by the accused during the crime, he added.

