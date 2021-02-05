Saudi Arabia says Biden's speech reiterates U.S. commitment to work with allies

Saudi Arabia says Biden's speech reiterates U.S. commitment to work with alliesReuters | Dubai | Updated: 05-02-2021 16:25 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 16:16 IST
Saudi Arabia said on Friday President Joe Biden's speech reiterated U.S. commitment to work with "friends and allies" to resolves conflicts.
The kingdom is looking forward to working with the U.S. administration to end conflicts and face challenges, Saudi minister of state for foreign affairs Adel Al-Jubeir told state TV Ekhbaria.
Biden on Thursday declared a halt to U.S. support for a Saudi Arabia-led military campaign in Yemen, demanding that the more than six-year war, widely seen as a proxy conflict between Saudi Arabia and Iran, "has to end."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
QUOTES-How world leaders are reacting to Joe Biden's inauguration
QUOTES-How world leaders are reacting to Joe Biden's inauguration
QUOTES-How world leaders are reacting to Joe Biden's inauguration
Joe Biden enters White House ground for first time as President
Lady Gaga delivers powerful rendition of US national anthem at Joe Biden's inauguration