Scottish court says case seeking clarification about independence vote premature

A campaigner for Scottish independence lost his bid on Friday to seek a ruling in Scotland's top civil court that the Scottish parliament could hold a referendum on secession without permission from London.

Scotland's Court of Session ruled against Martin Keatings who had wanted legal backing for his argument the Scottish parliament had the authority to hold a new independence vote without the explicit approval of the United Kingdom government. The court dismissed the case, ruling it was hypothetical and premature, without the need to express a view on the legal issues it raised.

