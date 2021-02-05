ADVISORY-Alert on Biden freezing plans to withdraw troops from Germany is withdrawn

An alert on President Biden freezing plans to withdraw 12,000 American troops from Germany, sourced to the NYT, was filed in error and is withdrawn. For Reuters coverage, please see. STORY_NUMBER: STORY_DATE: STORY_TIME: [11:38:08]

