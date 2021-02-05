Left Menu

ADVISORY-Alert on Biden freezing plans to withdraw troops from Germany is withdrawn

An alert on President Biden freezing plans to withdraw 12,000 American troops from Germany, sourced to the NYT, was filed in error and is withdrawn. For Reuters coverage, please see. STORY_NUMBER: STORY_DATE: STORY_TIME: [11:38:08] (Editing by Jon Boyle)

Reuters | Updated: 05-02-2021 17:59 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 17:59 IST
(Editing by Jon Boyle)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

