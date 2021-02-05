Left Menu

Bhagwat on 5-day visit to Bihar from Feb 9

Updated: 05-02-2021 18:14 IST
Bhagwat on 5-day visit to Bihar from Feb 9

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat willarrive here on February 9 on a five-day visit to Bihar andwill participate in different programmes in the city and inMuzaffarpur, sources in the organisation said on Friday.

During his stay here the RSS chief will hold animportant meeting with the Sangh's office bearers of southBihar, the sources said.

Bhagwat will participate in the foundation stonelaying programme for a Sewa Sadan near AIIMS here on February11. The Sewa Sadan, being constructed by Dr Hedgewar MemorialCommittee, will be for patients who come for treatment at thehopsital along with their attendants and will be available tothem at nominal costs, they said.

The Sangh chief will leave for Muzaffarpur the nextday and inaugurate the Sangh's office at Kalambnagh Chowk onFebruary 13, the sources said.

He had paid a three-day visit to Bihar in DEcemberlast year during which he had chaired the first region-wisemeeting of Akhil Bharatiya Karyakari Mandal (ABKM).

RSS decided to hold region-wise meetings of the ABKMinstead of a national level one at a single venue.

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

