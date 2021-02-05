Left Menu

MPs Fauzia Khan, Imtiyaz Jaleel made Maha Waqf board members

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-02-2021 20:05 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 20:05 IST
Parliamentarians Fauzia Khan andImtiyaz Jaleel have been appointed as members of MaharashtraState Waqf Board, state minority affairs minister Nawab Maliksaid on Friday.

Former Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Khan is amember of Rajya Sabha, while AIMIM's Jaleel representsAurangabad in the Lok Sabha.

An official statement informed that Khan and Jaleelhave been named as members of the board, headquartered inAurangabad, under the 'Muslim Members of Parliament from thestate' category.

