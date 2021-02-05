Delhi govt plans to come up with new excise policy

The Delhi government has planned to come up with a new Excise policy which it said could become a model across the country. According to a statement from the Delhi government on Friday, this policy will be finalized soon and today the necessary cabinet note was given. Delhi Cabinet approves the constitution of a Group of Ministers to look after this new excise policy under the chairmanship of Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

The way Delhi government under the leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has developed a revolutionary model of education similarly this excise policy will be developed. The new excise policy of the Delhi government will ensure transparency and ease of doing business to the taxpayers and business sector too. The new excise policy of the Delhi government will also ensure steady growth of government revenues, the statement read. "Arvind Kejriwal directed to transform the policy of Delhi in a transparent and progressive manner. The Delhi Cabinet in its meeting constituted a Group of Ministers under the Chairmanship of Manish Sisodia who also holds the finance portfolio. Satyendar Jain and Kailash Gahlot, the Health and Law Ministers respectively are other members of the group of ministers," it read.

As per the statement, the group of ministers will examine all the aspects of the current system of excise duty administration, the report of the expert committee and the suggestions/feedback/comments received from the stakeholders/general public and suggest progressive new excise policy in a transparent manner to the council of ministers which is expected to make a final policy decision in the coming weeks. It said, Delhi is the model state with respect to education and public healthcare. On similar lines, the Delhi Government under the leadership of Kejriwal is in the process of making the Delhi excise policy a model for the rest of the country.

The Delhi government further informed that in the last quarter of 2020, it had constituted an expert committee to suggest measures for augmenting the state's duty revenue, simplifying the liquor pricing mechanism, checking malpractices and evasion of duty in the liquor trade, for ensuring equitable access to liquor supply, and to transform the nature of the liquor trade commensurate to the changing stature of the National Capital. As part of its commitment to transparency, the Delhi Government had invited comments from stakeholders and the general public after placing the report of the expert committee in the public domain. The Government has received an overwhelming 14,000 plus suggestions/comments from the stakeholders and the general public. (ANI)

