Left Menu

WB govt likely to reshuffle top police officers before assembly poll

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 05-02-2021 21:39 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 21:39 IST
WB govt likely to reshuffle top police officers before assembly poll

With the assembly election roundthe corner, the West Bengal government is likely to nameSoumen Mitra as the new commissioner of Kolkata Police, astate government official said on Friday.

Mitra will replace Anuj Sharma who may be made theadditional director general (ADG) of the state CID, he said.

Siddhinath Gupta, presently the ADG of state CID maybe named as the ADG (South Bengal.

The Election Commission had named Mitra as thecommissioner of the city police during the 2016 assembly pollin the state replacing the then top cop Rajeev Kumar.

The state poll is due in April-May.

The official said Jawed Shamim, who is the KolkataPolice special commissioner (I) may take over as the next ADG(Law and order) of the state, while Gyanwant Singh may be theADG (Armed Police).

Changes are likely to be made in the rank ofcommissioners of police in the commissionerates ofneighbouring Bidhannagar, Barrackpore and Howrah, he said.

Supratim Sarkar, the additional commissioner of police(II) of Kolkata Police may be named as the next CP ofBidhannagar Police replacing Mukesh, while Ajay Kumar may betake up the top post in Barrackpore Police in place of ManojVerma, the official said.

C Sudhakar is likely to take charge as the chief ofHowrah Police Commissionerate, he said.

''The necessary order for these postings will be issuedvery soon,'' the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 281 can reveal more about Qliphoth devils, release possible on Sunday

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Good time for Cadres to come out, what about Psykos?

High levels of toxic heavy metals found in some baby food - U.S. report

The Boys Season 3’s returning actors revealed, Jensen Ackles talks on his character Soldier Boy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Tomar defends farm laws in RS; 'death warrants' for farmers, says Cong MP

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Friday asserted that the governments offer to amend the new farm laws to assuage farmers sentiments did not mean they had any flaws even as opposition parties demanded fresh legislations with one...

Kerala Catholic Bishops Council slams ex-Kerala CM's son for justifying conversion of church in Turkey to mosque

The Kerala CatholicBishops Council on Friday hit out at Chandy Oommen, son offormer Congress chief minister Oommen Chandy for allegedlyjustifying the conversion of Hagia Sophia church in Turkey toa mosque.Chandy Oommen, a youth congress lea...

NFL-Five storylines to follow at the Super Bowl

Five storylines to watch when the Kansas City Chiefs play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Super Bowl in Tampa on Sunday 1 - Can the Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes pull off a repeat winThe Chiefs ended a Super Bowl drought lasting five decades i...

FACTBOX-NFL-Profile of the Kansas City Chiefs

Profile of the American Football Conferences Kansas City Chiefs, who play the National Football Conferences Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Super Bowl on Sunday. Founded 1959. Began play as the Dallas Texans as a charter member of the American ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021