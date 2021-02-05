Ministry asks SGFI to hold fresh elections

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-02-2021 21:53 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 21:53 IST
The Sports Ministry on Friday asked School Games Federation of India (SGFI) to hold fresh elections, saying the body violated the National Sports Code in the polls conducted in December 2020.

SGFI had conducted elections at its AGM at Nagapattinam, Tamil Nadu on December 29 and 30 last year under the supervision of Retired Judge Syed Jafar Husain.

However, the Ministry in a letter on Friday said that the election was ''in violation of the provisions of Model Election Guidelines prescribed in National Sports Development Code of India (NSDCI), 2011 which authorizes president of the concerned federation to appoint returning officer.'' SGFI is led by two-time Olympic medallist wrestler Sushil Kumar.

''It is stated that the entire process of election starting from appointment of Returning Officer without approval of President, SGFI, was in violation of NSDCI, 2011,'' said SPS Tomar, Deputy Secretary to the Government of India in a letter.

''You are therefore, requested to conduct re-election as per the provisions of Model Election Guidelines prescribed in National Sports Development Code of India, 2011.'' The Ministry on May 11 last year had given provisional recognition to 54 national sports federations till September, leaving out SGFI, Indian Golf Union (IGU) and Rowing Federation of India (RFI) on various grounds.

However, it later granted provisional annual recognition to SGFI till September 30, which was further renewed till December 31, pending the federation's elections to elect the new set of office-bearers.

In December, V Ranjith Kumar was elected President, while Alok Khare got the post of secretary general and Mukhteh Singh Badesha became the treasurer and Rajesh Mishra the SGFI CEO in the elections.

The SGFI has also been in controversy for irregularities. Last December, its president Sushil Kumar had informed that an FIR has been filed against its secretary Rajesh Mishra for allegedly forging his signature to change the by-laws of the organisation.

