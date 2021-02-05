Left Menu

Reuters | Updated: 05-02-2021 22:04 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 22:04 IST
Twitter users in Myanmar experiencing service disruption

Twitter users experienced serious disruptions to service late on Friday in Myanmar, where user numbers have risen after the new military junta banned Facebook in the name of ensuring stability.

Twitter users said the social media network had become unavailable intermittently. Twitter did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

