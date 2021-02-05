Left Menu

Canadian judge denies bail for fashion mogul Peter Nygard

Several plaintiffs in the suit, filed in New York City, said they were 14 or 15 years old when Nygard gave them alcohol or drugs and then raped them.

PTI | Niamey | Updated: 05-02-2021 22:46 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 22:46 IST
Canadian judge denies bail for fashion mogul Peter Nygard

A judge on Friday denied bail to Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard, who was arrested last month on U.S. charges that alleging he sexually abused women and girls he lured with promises of opportunities in fashion and modeling over the last 25 years. That means Nygard, 79, will await his extradition hearings in jail. Nygard was arrested in December in Winnipeg and faces nine counts in the Southern District of New York.

Justice Shawn Greenberg said she has concerns about a history of Nygard not showing up to court and using employees to tamper with evidence.

Defense lawyer Jay Prober argued in court last week that his client's health is at risk behind bars.

The defense had proposed an in-home security guard and 24-hour video surveillance to monitor Nygard if he was released.

Federal lawyers told the court that Nygard has the means to flee and that the charges he faces in the U.S. are too serious to allow for his release.

Nygard's arrest on sex trafficking, racketeering and related charges came after the FBI raided his Manhattan offices last year.

The raid came soon after 10 women sued Nygard, saying he enticed young and impoverished women to his Bahamas estate with cash and promises of modeling and fashion opportunities. Several plaintiffs in the suit, filed in New York City, said they were 14 or 15 years old when Nygard gave them alcohol or drugs and then raped them.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google opens paid-for Australia news platform in drive to undercut Canberra's content payment law

France to start rollout of AstraZeneca vaccine on weekend - Health Minister

EXCLUSIVE-Pfizer withdraws application for emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine in India

Robinhood lifts trading restrictions on all stocks, including GameStop

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Coca-Cola's South African bottler to increase black ownership stake to 20%

Coca-Cola Beverages South Africa CCBSA will increase the stake held by employees and black empowerment investors in the company to 20, it said on Friday, in a bid to meet merger conditions laid out by competition authorities. In 2014, the C...

Myanmar tells internet providers to block Twitter and Instagram 'until further notice'

Mobile operators and internet service providers in Myanmar received a government directive on Friday to block access to Twitter and Instagram in the country until further notice, Norwegian telecom Telenor said in a statement.The announcemen...

China granted WHO team full access in Wuhan

A member of the World Health Organization expert team investigating the origins of the coronavirus in Wuhan says the Chinese side granted full access to all sites and personnel they requested a level of openness that even he hadnt expected...

WRAPUP 1-Myanmar anti-junta protests spread, social media disrupted

The lawyer for Myanmars elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi and ousted President Win Myint said they were being held in their homes after being detained on Monday when the army seized power and that he was unable to meet them.Lawyer Khin Maung ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021