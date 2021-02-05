Left Menu

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 05-02-2021 22:50 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 22:48 IST
Rajasthan 2021-22 Budget will be inclusive: Gehlot
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday said an inclusive Budget based on the suggestions of various stakeholders will be presented in the upcoming session of the Assembly beginning February 10.

The chief minister held meetings with various groups on Friday to know their aspirations for the budget, an official statement said.

Gehlot said the coronavirus pandemic adversely affected the state's economy and revenue.

"We will try to bring an inclusive Budget based on the suggestions of everyone, which will encourage industries and investment besides increasing employment opportunities," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

