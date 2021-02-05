Left Menu

Andhra CM announces Rs 2 lakh cash reward to PM trophy winner NCC contingent

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 05-02-2021 23:01 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 23:01 IST
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy rewards Rs 2 lakh to PM trophy winners. Image Credit: ANI

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday congratulated the National Cadet Corps (NCC) contingent that has won the Prime Minister's Trophy and announced a reward of Rs 2 lakh to each winner. The contingent, which has won the PM Trophy at the Republic Day Parade, called on the Chief Minister at the camp office here today.

The Cadets who received cash incentives are Shreyasi Bhakta, A Sri Sai Priya, Rongali Bhargavi, Chilakapati Jyotsna, A Hari Prasad, B Bharat Nayak, D D Naga Suresh, V Ram Prashant, P Satish Kumar Reddy. Youth Services and Sports Principal Secretary Ramgopal, AP Telangana NCC Directorate DDG Air Commander TSS Krishnan, Director Colonel S Nag, Group Commander(Kakinada) Colonel KV Srinivas, Station Commander (Vijayawada) Colonel Nitin Sharma, Commanding Officer Group Captain Pankaj Gupta, Army Officers Colonel Nalin Mohan, Colonel K Nair, Lieutenant Colonel Bobin, Lieutenant Colonel PVN Reddy and NCC cadets are among who met the Chief Minister. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

