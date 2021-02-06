Left Menu

Soccer-IFAB to look again at handball law next month

After their meeting in December, IFAB said: "Given that the interpretation of handball incidents has not always been consistent, the members agreed that further clarification should be considered at the Annual General Meeting (AGM). "It was agreed that not every touch of a player's hand/arm with the ball is an offence.

Reuters | Manchester | Updated: 06-02-2021 00:14 IST | Created: 06-02-2021 00:12 IST
Soccer-IFAB to look again at handball law next month
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Football's rule-making body IFAB will look again at the handball law at its annual general meeting on March 5, the Zurich based organisation said on Friday. The agenda for the meeting, which has the power to change the laws of the game, features Law 12, specifically handball, in the section for proposed changes and clarifications.

While the wording of any change has yet to be agreed, the move is a response to inconsistencies in the application of the law which was changed in the past two seasons. After their meeting in December, IFAB said: "Given that the interpretation of handball incidents has not always been consistent, the members agreed that further clarification should be considered at the Annual General Meeting (AGM).

"It was agreed that not every touch of a player's hand/arm with the ball is an offence. In terms of "unnaturally bigger", referees should judge the position of the hand/arm in relation to the player's movement in that phase of play," they added. The current law has been criticised by some commentators and pundits for being too strict and for leading referees to award penalties for too many cases of unintentional handball.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google opens paid-for Australia news platform in drive to undercut Canberra's content payment law

France to start rollout of AstraZeneca vaccine on weekend - Health Minister

Robinhood lifts trading restrictions on all stocks, including GameStop

EXCLUSIVE-Pfizer withdraws application for emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-World shares hit new peak on stimulus hopes, oil gains

- A gauge of global equity markets scaled a new record on Friday on investor expectations of further stimulus from Washington and economic revival hopes that also lifted crude oil prices to nearly 60 a barrel.MSCIs all-country world index, ...

Two dead after consuming suspected spurious liquor in Bihar

Two persons have died while two others were taken ill, one of them seriously, after consuming suspected spurious liquor in Kaimur district of Bihar.Sale and consumption of alcohol in Bihar was banned by the Nitish Kumar government in April ...

Trudeau tries to reassure Canadians vaccines are coming

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tried Friday to reassure Canadians his plan to vaccinate them is working despite mounting criticism his government is not getting vaccines soon enough. Trudeau said there is a lot of anxiety and a lot of noise,...

COVID-19 in Delhi: 154 fresh cases, two deaths; positivity rate 0.26 pc

Delhi recorded 154 fresh COVID-19 cases on Friday, while the death toll rose to 10,873 with two new fatalities, even as the positivity rate stood at 0.26 per cent, authorities said.The fatality count on Friday was same as that on February 2...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021