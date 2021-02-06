Left Menu

Punjab Contract Farming Act has provision to jail farmers, in Centre's law farmer can exit contract anytime: Tomar

Punjab Government's Contract Farming Act has a provision to send farmers behind the bars and fine of up to Rs 5 lakh whereas in the Government of India's Act a farmer can exit a contract anytime, said Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-02-2021 09:25 IST | Created: 06-02-2021 09:25 IST
Punjab Contract Farming Act has provision to jail farmers, in Centre's law farmer can exit contract anytime: Tomar
Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar in Rajya Sabha on Friday.. Image Credit: ANI

Punjab Government's Contract Farming Act has a provision to send farmers behind the bars and fine of up to Rs 5 lakh whereas in the Government of India's Act a farmer can exit a contract anytime, said Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar. "Punjab Contract Farming Act provides for jail and fine up to Rs five lakh for the farmer. In the Act made by the Government of India, the farmer can come out of contract farming at any time," said Tomar in Rajya Sabha yesterday.

"For two months I kept asking the farmers' union what is 'black' in these laws? Tell me if it should be fixed. Opposition leaders called criticising the agrarian reform. But no one tried to explain how are they harming the farmers," he added. Yesterday in the House, Tomar also assured that Rs 1 lakh crore agriculture infrastructure fund has been provided under the Atmanirbhar package and the Centre has tried to ensure that requisite investment reaches the agriculture sector.

"We have started to provide MSP, 50 per cent more than the production cost. Also, Rs 1 lakh crore agriculture infrastructure fund has been given under the Atmanirbhar package. We have tried to ensure the requisite investment reaches the agriculture sector," said Tomar in Rajya Sabha. The pro-poor schemes of the government have brought a change in the lives of the people living in villages, Tomar stated.

Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google opens paid-for Australia news platform in drive to undercut Canberra's content payment law

France to start rollout of AstraZeneca vaccine on weekend - Health Minister

Robinhood lifts trading restrictions on all stocks, including GameStop

EXCLUSIVE-Pfizer withdraws application for emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-World shares hit new peak on stimulus hopes, oil gains

- A gauge of global equity markets scaled a new record on Friday on investor expectations of further stimulus from Washington and economic revival hopes that also lifted crude oil prices to nearly 60 a barrel.MSCIs all-country world index, ...

Sino-Burmese rally against coup from Taiwan safe haven

Hundreds of people from Taiwans large Sino-Burmese community rallied in a Taipei suburb on Saturday to denounce the coup in Myanmar and express their support for detained leader Aung San Suu Kyi. Taiwan is home to around 40,000 people origi...

Jharkhand reports 41 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to

Jharkhands COVID-19 tally rose to1,18,938 as 41 more people tested positive for the infection,an official said on Saturday.The states COVID-19 death toll remained at 1,077 asno new fatality due to the disease has been reported in thelast 24...

Abu Dhabi T10: Simmons, Powell steer Northern Warriors into finals

Northern Warriors power-hitters Lendl Simmons and Rovman Powell led their team into the final of the Abu Dhabi T10 final as the side defeated Team Abu Dhabi in the Eliminator. Displaying their stupendous power-hitting, Warriors downed Team ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021