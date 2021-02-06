Left Menu

Man sentenced to life imprisonment for raping minor girl in UP

PTI | Ballia | Updated: 06-02-2021 13:19 IST | Created: 06-02-2021 13:10 IST
Man sentenced to life imprisonment for raping minor girl in UP
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A court in Ballia district in Uttar Pradesh has sentenced a young man to life imprisonment for raping a three-and-a-half-year-old girl, police said on Saturday.

Superintendent of Police of Ballia Vipin Tada said the man raped the girl in a village in the Chitbadagaav police station area on September 5, 2019.

Based on a complaint filed by the girl's father, a case was registered against the man under relevant sections of the IPC and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The police officer said, ''Additional District Judge Shiv Kumar on Friday held the accused person guilty, and sentenced him to life imprisonment. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on him.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

WHO chief calls on drug firms to share vaccine-making capacity

Google opens paid-for Australia news platform in drive to undercut Canberra's content payment law

France to start rollout of AstraZeneca vaccine on weekend - Health Minister

Robinhood lifts trading restrictions on all stocks, including GameStop

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Papua New Guinea reports three COVID-19 cases as infections rise

Papua New Guinea reported three new cases of the coronavirus on Saturday, the National Department of Health said, with infections on the rise in the southwestern Pacific nation of 8.8 million. The new cases, all in the National Capital Dist...

Gold, cosmetics seized at Mangaluru airport

Customs officials at the international airport here have seized24 carat gold weighing120.38 gm and valued at Rs 5.84 lakh from two passengers who arrived by a flight from Sharjah.Customs sources said the two, who had concealed the gold unde...

Federal executions likely a COVID superspreader

As the Trump administration was nearing the end of an unprecedented string of executions, 70 per cent of death row inmates were sick with COVID-19. Guards were ill. Travelling prisons staff on the execution team had the virus. So did media ...

Divi's Labs Q3 net profit up 31 pc to Rs 471 cr

Drug firm Divis Laboratories on Saturday reported a 31.05 net profit of Rs 470.62 crore for the quarter ended December 2020, on account of robust sales.The company had posted a net profit of Rs 359.09 crore for the corresponding period of t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021