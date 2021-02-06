Temple priest murdered in UP's Budaun

A 50-year-old temple priest was murdered at a village under the Islam Nagar police station area here on Saturday morning, police said.

According to police, the incident took place around 7 am and the accused belonged to the same village.

The deceased has been identified as Jaipal Singh, also known as Sakhi Baba (50), and was associated with the temple for the past 20 years. The accused has been identified as Ramveer Singh (25). Police said according to village head Manish Kumar, the accused was a drug addict and apparently upset as his wife had left him, for which he held the priest responsible. The accused is on the run and the body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, police added. A case has been registered and efforts are on to nab Ramveer, Senior Superintendent of Police of Sankalp Sharma said.

