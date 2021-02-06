Suspected terrorist held in Jammu

Suspected terrorist held in JammuPTI | Jammu | Updated: 06-02-2021 17:48 IST | Created: 06-02-2021 17:06 IST
A suspected terrorist was arrested on Saturday after police intercepted a car on the outskirts of Jammu city, officials said.
The suspect is a resident of south Kashmir's Shopian district, they said.
The private vehicle was intercepted by police at Kunjwani bypass on a specific information, they added.
