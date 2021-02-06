Left Menu

Suspected terrorist held in Jammu

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 06-02-2021 17:48 IST | Created: 06-02-2021 17:06 IST
Suspected terrorist held in Jammu
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A suspected terrorist was arrested on Saturday after police intercepted a car on the outskirts of Jammu city, officials said.

The suspect is a resident of south Kashmir's Shopian district, they said.

The private vehicle was intercepted by police at Kunjwani bypass on a specific information, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

WHO chief calls on drug firms to share vaccine-making capacity

Google opens paid-for Australia news platform in drive to undercut Canberra's content payment law

France to start rollout of AstraZeneca vaccine on weekend - Health Minister

Robinhood lifts trading restrictions on all stocks, including GameStop

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sports Highlights

The following are the topexpected stories at 1715 hours EXPECTED STORIES Press conference copies after the end of play on day one of the first Test between India and England in Chennai.Report of ISL match between Odisha FC and ATK Mohun Bag...

Tunis police block off city centre as thousands protest

Police locked down a large area of central Tunis on Saturday, blocking roads as thousands of protesters, backed by the countrys powerful labour union, gathered in Tunisias biggest demonstration for years. The rally was held to mark the anni...

Farmers' 'chakka' jam' protest draws response in Punjab, Haryana, Raj; Scattered demonstrations in other states

Protesters on Saturday blocked several key roads in Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan, while scattered demonstrations were held in several other states during a three-hour chakka jam called by the farmer unions agitating against the Centres new...

Half the England batsmen can't ever play spin like Joe Root does, feels Stokes

A great strokemaker himself, star all-rounder Ben Stokes is in awe of Joe Roots ability to play spin bowling, saying on Saturday that half of England teams batsmen cant tackle the tweakers like their captain does.Playing in his 100th Test, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021