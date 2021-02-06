Left Menu

Western Command honours its soldiers for exceptional bravery

The Western Command honoured its distinguished and gallant soldiers on Saturday for its exceptional bravery, commendable devotion to duty and distinguished service to the nation.

ANI | Mamun (Punjab) | Updated: 06-02-2021 18:22 IST | Created: 06-02-2021 18:22 IST
Lieutenant General RP Singh, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Command presents gallantry awards (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The ceremony was organised by the Gurj division under the aegis of Rising Star Corps at Raavi Auditorium, Mamun Military Station on behalf of the Western Command.

The Western Command, one of the largest commands of the Army, is responsible for operations along our Western Borders including parts of Jammu and Kashmir. Lieutenant General RP Singh, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Command presided over the ceremony and felicitated 18 Officers, three Junior Commissioned Officers, 19 other ranks and four next of kin with gallantry and distinguished service awards. The awards presented included 33 sena medals for gallantry, five sena medals for distinguished service and six Vishisht seva medals.

The Western Army Commander also bestowed unit appreciation awards to 18 units for their outstanding performance. General Officer Commanding-in-Chief congratulated all the awardees and recipients of unit citations and commended all ranks for their selfless service and admirable devotion to duty.

He complimented formations and units of Western Command for their excellent performance in all spheres of military activity during the preceding year and expressed confidence that they are well prepared to take on the emerging security challenges. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

