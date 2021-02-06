Left Menu

Portrait resembling Bhindranwale seen on tractor in Ludhiana during Chakka Jam

A flag with a portrait resembling Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale was seen on a tractor in Punjab's Ludhiana during the countrywide Chakka Jam called by farmers' unions on Saturday.

ANI | Ludhiana (Punjab) | Updated: 06-02-2021 19:30 IST | Created: 06-02-2021 19:30 IST
Flag bearing resemblance to Bhindranwale seen at 'Chakka Jam' in Ludhiana (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI

A flag with a portrait resembling Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale was seen on a tractor in Punjab's Ludhiana during the countrywide Chakka Jam called by farmers' unions on Saturday. Bhindranwale was the head of the Sikh religious sect Damdami Taksal. He was an Indian Army general, who joined the Khalistani movement in 1984 after he was stripped of his rank and court-martialled on charges of corruption just before his retirement. He was killed along with his armed followers during Operation Blue Star launched by Indian Army at Golden Temple Complex.

As part of the protest against the Central farm laws, the farmers had called a pan-India Chakka Jam from 12 pm to 3 pm. These farmers have been protesting against laws at the national capital's border over the past several weeks.

Heavy security has been deployed at the Ghazipur border (Delhi-Uttar Pradesh), in view of protests against the farm laws. Personnel of security forces including that of Rapid Action Force deployed at Ghazipur border (Delhi-Uttar Pradesh). Drone cameras were deployed at the Tikri border today to monitor the law and order situation in the wake of Chakka Jam call by the farmer unions.

Around 50,000 personnel of Delhi Police, paramilitary and Reserve Forces were deployed in the Delhi-NCR region to maintain law and order. At least 12 metro stations were also been put on alert, police said. Security across Delhi was tightened today with the deployment of extra forces, putting up multi-layered barricades and barbed wires on the roads.

Farmers have been protesting at different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

