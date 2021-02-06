Following are the top stories at 2100 hours: NATION DEL36 2NDLD FARMER PROTESTS Farmers' 'chakka' jam' protest affects Punjab, Haryana, Raj; Scattered demonstrations in other states New Delhi/Chandigarh: Farmers in Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan blocked highways with tractor-trolleys and squatted on key roads on Saturday, while scattered protests were held in other states during a three-hour 'chakka jam' called by agitating farmer unions which are demanding scrapping of the Centre’s new agri laws.

DEL35 FARMERS-GHAZIPUR-LD TIKAIT Will remain at Delhi borders till Oct 2, no compromise on demands: Tikait Ghaziabad: Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait on Saturday said the protesters demanding the rollback of the contentious agri-marketing laws on Delhi's outskirts will stay put till October 2 and there will not be any compromise on the demands.

DEL33 VACCINE-LD BENEFICIARIES Over 56 lakh people inoculated with COVID-19 vaccine, no serious AEFI: Health ministry New Delhi: Over 56 lakh people have been inoculated till now and there has been no case of serious or severe adverse event following vaccination or death attributable to the vaccination till date, the Union Health Ministry said on Saturday.

CAL19 WB-NADDA-RATHYATRA Nadda flags off BJP's 'Parivartan Yatra' in Bengal, says people have decided to end TMC rule Nabadwip (WB): BJP president J P Nadda Saturday launched the party's 'Parivartan Yatra' from Nabadwip in West Bengal's Nadia district, and asserted the people have decided to bid farewell to the Mamata Banerjee government inthe assembly elections. By Supratik Sengupta MDS12 AP-POLLS-LD MINISTER AP Panchayat Polls: Election Commissioner orders confinement of Minister to home Amaravati: In a rare occurrence, the AP State Election Commission on Saturday issued orders to the Director General of Police to ensure that Minister PRamachandra Reddy is ''confined'' to his home till February 21 for his alleged remarks against the commission.

DEL34 HEALTH-VACCINE-MEETING Centre urges states/UTs to exponentially increase pace of COVID-19 vaccination New Delhi: The Centre on Saturday urged states and Union territories to exponentially increase the pace of coronavirus vaccination and schedule the inoculation of all healthcare workers at least once before February 20.

DEL28 JK-TERRORIST-LD ARREST Wanted terrorist arrested in Jammu Jammu: A most-wanted terrorist and self-styled commander of Lashkar-e-Mustafa, believed to be a frontal organisation of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) outfit, was arrested on Saturday after police intercepted a car on the outskirts of Jammu city, officials said.

FOREIGN FGN25 US-H1B-REGISTRATION H-1B visa registration for 2022 to begin on Mar 9, lottery results to be notified by Mar 31 Washington: The registration process for the H-1B visa application for the next fiscal year will begin on March 1 and the successful applicants through a computerised draw of lots would be notified by March 31, a federal agency has announced. By Lalit K Jha FGN23 VIRUS-CHINA-2NDLD VACCINE China grants conditional approval to 2nd COVID-19 vaccine Beijing: China has granted conditional approval for its second COVID-19 vaccine, ahead of the expected emergency approval from the WHO for two of its jabs that would enable the country to step-up global supplies of the shots. By K J M Varma SPORTS SPD19 SPO-ATH-JUNIOR National Junior Athletics: Ankita, Pavana and Anurag Kaler rewrite national marks on day 1 Guwahati: Uttarakhand's Ankita Dhyani provided a glimpse of her immense potential as a long distance runner by breaking Sunita Rani's National U20 record in the women's 5000m on the opening day of the 36th National Junior Athletics Championships here on Saturday.

