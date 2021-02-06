Egypt frees Al Jazeera Journalist after 4 years in pre-trial detention, brother and lawyer

Egypt frees Al Jazeera Journalist after 4 years in pre-trial detention, brother and lawyerReuters | Cairo | Updated: 06-02-2021 22:00 IST | Created: 06-02-2021 21:54 IST
Egyptian authorities on Saturday released Mahmoud Hussein, an Egyptian journalist working for Qatar's Al Jazeera television network who had been held in pre-trial detention for more than four years, his brother and lawyer told Reuters.
Hussein, who was detained in December 2016, was being held on charges of spreading false news, joining a banned group and receiving foreign funds.
