Egypt frees Al Jazeera Journalist after 4 years in pre-trial detention, brother and lawyer

Egyptian authorities on Saturday released Mahmoud Hussein, an Egyptian journalist working for Qatar's Al Jazeera television network who had been held in pre-trial detention for more than four years, his brother and lawyer told Reuters.

Hussein, who was detained in December 2016, was being held on charges of spreading false news, joining a banned group and receiving foreign funds.

