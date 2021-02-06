Left Menu

1 dead, several injured in hotel shooting in Chicago suburb

A shooting early Saturday at a hotel in suburban Chicago left one person dead and several others injured, police said.Officers who responded about 235 a.m. to a report of shots fired on the fifth floor of the Indian Lakes Hotel in the village of Bloomingdale saw several people fleeing the hotel and found multiple apparent gunshot victims inside, police said in a news release.The victims were taken to area hospitals, where a man in his late 20s was later pronounced dead, Bloomingdale Public Safety Director Frank Giammarese told WLS-TV.

PTI | Bloomfield | Updated: 06-02-2021 22:04 IST | Created: 06-02-2021 22:04 IST
1 dead, several injured in hotel shooting in Chicago suburb

A shooting early Saturday at a hotel in suburban Chicago left one person dead and several others injured, police said.

Officers who responded about 2:35 a.m. to a report of shots fired on the fifth floor of the Indian Lakes Hotel in the village of Bloomingdale saw several people fleeing the hotel and found “multiple apparent gunshot victims” inside, police said in a news release.

The victims were taken to area hospitals, where a man in his late 20s was later pronounced dead, Bloomingdale Public Safety Director Frank Giammarese told WLS-TV. It was not clear exactly how many other people were shot, and he did not have their conditions.

One or more suspects involved might have fled after the shooting, in which no police officers were shot, he said. It's not yet clear what led to the shooting.

The Bloomingdale Police Department Facebook page asked the public in a posting to avoid the area if possible, but added that, “there is no known imminent threat to any members of the community.'' Located about 30 miles (48 kilometres) west of downtown Chicago, the five-story Indian Lakes Hotel features 300 recently renovated rooms and more than 7,000 square feet (650 square metres) of event space, according to the resort's website.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

WHO chief calls on drug firms to share vaccine-making capacity

Google opens paid-for Australia news platform in drive to undercut Canberra's content payment law

France to start rollout of AstraZeneca vaccine on weekend - Health Minister

Robinhood lifts trading restrictions on all stocks, including GameStop

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rugby-France make explosive start to Six Nations with 50-10 win in Italy

France got their Six Nations title bid off to the perfect start as they scored seven tries in a crushing 50-10 bonus point victory over a youthful Italy side in the championship opener in Rome on Saturday. The visitors raced into a 21-point...

Centre urges states/UTs to exponentially increase pace of COVID-19 vaccination

While there are 12 StatesUTs that have achieved 60 per cent or more vaccination coverage of healthcare workers, the central government has advised them to improve the percentage coverage of vaccinated beneficiaries and directed that they mu...

Gold worth Rs 90 lakh snatched from jewellery shop staffer in Bihar

Gold worth Rs 90 lakhwas snatched from a jewellery shop staffer in BiharsBhagalpur district on Saturday, police said.Four unidentified persons riding on two motorcyclessnatched a bag containing 1.85 kg gold from the man when hewas going to ...

'Exercise caution' when commenting on farmers' protest: Sharad Pawar to Sachin Tendulkar

Days after Sachin Tendulkar made comments in the wake remarks of some celebrities on the protest by farmers, Nationalist Congress Party NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday asked the former Indian skipper Sachin Tendulkar to exercise caution ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021