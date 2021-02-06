Ravi Shankar Prasad donates Rs 11 lakh for Ram Temple

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasadon Saturday contributed Rs 11 lakh for the construction of theRam temple at Ayodhya.

Prasad handed over the cheque to Mohan Singh andRajesh Pandey, representatives of Sri Rama Janmabhoomi TeerthKshetra trust.

Singh, who is RSS regional general secretary (kshetrakaryawah) of Bihar and Jharkhand and Pandey, the prant PracharPramukh of South Bihar RSS, received the cheque at theorganisation's state headquarters here.

Prasad, the union minister for law and justice,electronics and information technology and communications,said I am extremely happy that I am making an announcement ofcontributing Rs 11 lakh for the construction of a grand Ramtemple at Ayodhya, Prasad said.

I was the lawyer for Ram Lalla in Allahabad HighCourt where we won (the case). It would be great if I had theopportunity to argue the case in Supreme Court but since I wasthe (union) law minister, I could not argue the case, Prasadsaid.

Its a matter of pride that I will be going out tocollect donations for the purpose of constructing a grand Ramtemple, he added.

