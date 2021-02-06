Left Menu

Ravi Shankar Prasad donates Rs 11 lakh for Ram Temple

PTI | Patna | Updated: 06-02-2021 22:33 IST | Created: 06-02-2021 22:26 IST
Ravi Shankar Prasad donates Rs 11 lakh for Ram Temple
Prasad handed over the cheque to Mohan Singh andRajesh Pandey, representatives of Sri Rama Janmabhoomi TeerthKshetra trust. Image Credit: IANS

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasadon Saturday contributed Rs 11 lakh for the construction of theRam temple at Ayodhya.

Prasad handed over the cheque to Mohan Singh andRajesh Pandey, representatives of Sri Rama Janmabhoomi TeerthKshetra trust.

Singh, who is RSS regional general secretary (kshetrakaryawah) of Bihar and Jharkhand and Pandey, the prant PracharPramukh of South Bihar RSS, received the cheque at theorganisation's state headquarters here.

Prasad, the union minister for law and justice,electronics and information technology and communications,said I am extremely happy that I am making an announcement ofcontributing Rs 11 lakh for the construction of a grand Ramtemple at Ayodhya, Prasad said.

I was the lawyer for Ram Lalla in Allahabad HighCourt where we won (the case). It would be great if I had theopportunity to argue the case in Supreme Court but since I wasthe (union) law minister, I could not argue the case, Prasadsaid.

Its a matter of pride that I will be going out tocollect donations for the purpose of constructing a grand Ramtemple, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

WHO chief calls on drug firms to share vaccine-making capacity

Google opens paid-for Australia news platform in drive to undercut Canberra's content payment law

France to start rollout of AstraZeneca vaccine on weekend - Health Minister

Robinhood lifts trading restrictions on all stocks, including GameStop

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rugby-France make explosive start to Six Nations with 50-10 win in Italy

France got their Six Nations title bid off to the perfect start as they scored seven tries in a crushing 50-10 bonus point victory over a youthful Italy side in the championship opener in Rome on Saturday. The visitors raced into a 21-point...

Centre urges states/UTs to exponentially increase pace of COVID-19 vaccination

While there are 12 StatesUTs that have achieved 60 per cent or more vaccination coverage of healthcare workers, the central government has advised them to improve the percentage coverage of vaccinated beneficiaries and directed that they mu...

Gold worth Rs 90 lakh snatched from jewellery shop staffer in Bihar

Gold worth Rs 90 lakhwas snatched from a jewellery shop staffer in BiharsBhagalpur district on Saturday, police said.Four unidentified persons riding on two motorcyclessnatched a bag containing 1.85 kg gold from the man when hewas going to ...

'Exercise caution' when commenting on farmers' protest: Sharad Pawar to Sachin Tendulkar

Days after Sachin Tendulkar made comments in the wake remarks of some celebrities on the protest by farmers, Nationalist Congress Party NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday asked the former Indian skipper Sachin Tendulkar to exercise caution ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021