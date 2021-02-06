2 Bengal ministers' convoys get stranded at farmers' road blockade

The convoys of two WestBengal ministers got stranded on National Highway 2 in PurbaBarddhaman district on Saturday due to a farmers' agitationagainst the Centre's new farm laws, police said.

The agitating farmers, under the banner of CPIaffiliate All India Kisan Sabha, also protested in front ofthe ministers' vehicles.

The incident took place at Nawabhat More when Fire andEmergency Services Minister Sujit Bose and Animal HusbandryMinister Swapan Debnath were going to Budbud in the districtto inaugurate a new fire station, they said.

Though police managed to create a passage for Bose'sconvoy, farmers blocked Debnath's vehicle for 15 minutes, apolice officer said.

The law enforcers succeeded in making way for hisconvoy after some time.

Criticising the incident, Debnath said, ''We are alsoopposing the new farm laws. We have also protested but whathappened today was not expected from them.'' Bose said TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee was the first tooppose the bills when they were tabled.

The road blockade, staged since 2 pm, was lifted afteran hour.

