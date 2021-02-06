Gold worth Rs 90 lakh snatched from jewellery shop staffer in Bihar

Gold worth Rs 90 lakhwas snatched from a jewellery shop staffer in Bihar'sBhagalpur district on Saturday, police said.

Four unidentified persons riding on two motorcyclessnatched a bag containing 1.85 kg gold from the man when hewas going to the jewellery shop owner's house to hand him overthe valuables, they said.

A special investigation team has been constituted toprobe the matter, Senior Superintendent of Police NitashaGudiya said.

He has lodged a complaint with the Town policestation.

Another jewellery staffer had come to BhagalpurJunction to receive the complainant who had alighted from theHowrah-Jamalpur Express.

As they reached D N Singh Road on a scooter, theaccused blocked their way and sprinkled red chilli powder intotheir eyes before snatching the bag, police added.

