Despite SC order, comedian Munawar Faruqui still in jail

Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruquifailed to walk out of jail on Saturday despite the SupremeCourt granting him bail as prison officials cited a warrantissued by a Prayagraj court against him.Arrested for allegedly hurting religious sentiments,Faruqui is in Indore jail since January 1.On Friday, the Supreme Court granted him interim bailafter the Madhya Pradesh High Court had rejected his bailplea on January 28.

PTI | Indore | Updated: 06-02-2021 23:25 IST | Created: 06-02-2021 23:17 IST
Faruqui's lawyers on Saturday submitted a copy of the SC order in the local court, which then directed that he bereleased on a bond of Rs 50,000 and the same amount of security. Image Credit: Pixabay

On Friday, the Supreme Court granted him interim bailafter the Madhya Pradesh High Court had rejected his bailplea on January 28. The Apex court also stayed the productionwarrant issued against Faruqui by a court in Prayagraj inconnection with an FIR lodged there.

Faruqui's lawyers on Saturday submitted a copy of the SC order in the local court, which then directed that he bereleased on a bond of Rs 50,000 and the same amount of security.

But he was not released. Asked for the reason, anofficial of the Indore Central Jail said a court in Prayagrajhad ordered Faruqui's production in a similar case on February18.

Citing the jail manual, he said an order from thePrayagraj court or a competent government officer was neededto release him.

The comedian will be taken to Prayagraj on Sundaymorning if they did not get the requisite order, he said.

Before that, he will undergo a COVID-19 test, theofficial said.

Faruqui's cousin Zaid Pathan said they weredisappointed by the jail administration's stand.

''Our belief in judiciary was strengthened after theSupreme Court order,'' he said.

Faruqui and four others were arrested on January 1following a complaint by a BJP MLA's son that objectionableremarks about Hindu deities and Union Home Minister Amit Shahwere passed during a comedy show at a cafe in Indore on NewYear's day.

