Left Menu

Plea for removal of Mathura's Shahi Idgah mosque: Court issues notices

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 07-02-2021 08:44 IST | Created: 07-02-2021 08:44 IST
Plea for removal of Mathura's Shahi Idgah mosque: Court issues notices

A Mathura court has issued notices to the Shahi Idgah Masjid management committee and others, seeking their stands on a fresh plea for the removal of a 17th-century mosque from near the birthplace of Lord Krishna in the Katra Keshav Dev temple complex here.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Dev Kant Shukla on Saturday issued notices after admitting the plea, ruling that the suit is ''maintainable and hence admissible'' for detailed hearing, District Government Counsel (Civil) Sanjai Gaur said.

After admitting the civil suit, the court also issued notices to three other respondents -- the president of Sunni Waqf Board, Lucknow and the managing trustees of Sri Krishna Janmabhumi Trust Katra Keshav Dev temple and Sri Krishna Seva Sansthan, Katra Keshav Dev temple. The court sought the stands of the four respondents to the new plea by March 8, the next date of hearing, DGC Gaur said.

The fresh plea has been filed by priest Pawan Kumar Shastri of the old Keshav Dev temple on behalf of the temple's deity, Thakur Keshav Dev Ji Maharaj Virajman. 'Sevayat' Shastri has made three demands in his plea, firstly claiming the right to manage the entire 13.37 acres land of the Katra Keshav Dev temple complex, including the land on which the Shahi Idgah mosque stands. He sought the right to manage the entire temple complex claiming that his ancestors have been serving as priests of the deity for decades and he has inherited the right from them as the temple's real 'sevayat' (priest).

Shastri has also demanded the annulment of a 1967 ruling of Mathura court which has ratified a land deal between the Shri Krishna Janmasthan Seva Sansthan and Shahi Idgah Management Committee, allowing the existence of the mosque near the temple.

In his third plea, Shastri has demanded a court direction to the Shahi Masjid Idgah’s management committee and Lucknow’s Sunni Waqf Board’s president to remove the mosque from its current location. Besides the present suit, three more suits are pending with Mathura courts on the issue. One suit, filed by advocate Mahendra Pratap Singh on behalf of five plaintiffs, has been admitted for the hearing by the court.

The admissibility of two others, filed respectively by advocate Hari Shankar Jain for Sri Krishna Virajman through the deity's “next friend” Ranjana Agnihotri and others and advocate Shailendra Singh for Hindu Army chief Manish Yadav, are yet to be decided, DGC (Civil) Gaur said. PTI CORR RAX AARAAR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Divi's Labs Q3 net profit up 31 pc to Rs 471 cr

Australian advisor to Myanmar's Suu Kyi says 'being detained'

Prison Break Season 6’s discontinuation updates, was there 'a room' for Season 7?

Vernadsky Research Base: Google dedicates doodle to Ukrainian Antarctic Station

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Former heavyweight champion Leon Spinks dies at 67

Leon Spinks, who won Olympic gold and then shocked the boxing world by beating Muhammad Ali to win the heavyweight title in only his eighth pro fight, has died. He was 67.Spinks, who lived his later years in Las Vegas, died Friday night, ac...

Thousands gather for second day of street protests in Myanmar - witnesses

Thousands of people marched for a second day in Myanmars biggest city on Sunday to protest against the military juntas coup and detention of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi last week.Protesters in Yangon carried red balloons, the colour rep...

Maharashtra: Man found murdered in Palghar

A 27-year-old man from Palghardistrict in Maharashtra has been allegedly killed byunidentified persons, police said on Sunday.The man used to have frequent quarrels with his wifeas he doubted her character, an official from Wada policestati...

FROM THE FIELD: Sharing migration stories across generations in Central America

From different backgrounds and with contrasting dreams, Candelario Tllez, and Juan Carlos both originally from Nicaragua share a common goal of wanting to be part of and thrive in their adopted community in the town of Upala. Juan Carlos...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021