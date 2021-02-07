Left Menu

Pope Francis appoints more women to Vatican posts

Pope Francis has appointed two women to Vatican posts previously held only by men, in back-to-back moves giving women more empowerment in the male-dominated Holy See. He appointed Nathalie Becquart, a French member of the Xaviere Missionary Sisters, on Saturday as co-undersecretary of the Synod of Bishops, a department that prepares major meetings of world bishops held every few years on a different topic.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 07-02-2021 17:00 IST | Created: 07-02-2021 16:43 IST
Pope Francis appoints more women to Vatican posts
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Pope Francis has appointed two women to Vatican posts previously held only by men, in back-to-back moves giving women more empowerment in the male-dominated Holy See.

He appointed Nathalie Becquart, a French member of the Xaviere Missionary Sisters, on Saturday as co-undersecretary of the Synod of Bishops, a department that prepares major meetings of world bishops held every few years on a different topic. The previous day, Francis named Italian magistrate Catia Summaria as the first woman Promoter of Justice in the Vatican's Court of Appeals.

Becquart's position, effectively a joint number two spot, will give her the right to vote in the all-male assemblies, something many women and some bishops have called for. She is 52, relatively young by Vatican standards. Women have participated as observers and consultants in past synods but only "synod fathers", including bishops and specially appointed or elected male representatives, could vote on final documents sent to the pope.

During a synod in 2018, more than 10,000 people signed a petition demanding that women get the vote. "A door has been opened. We will see what other steps could be taken in the future," Cardinal Mario Grech, the synod's secretary-general, told the official Vatican News website.

While upholding the Church's tradition barring female priests, Francis has set up commissions to study the history of women deacons in the early centuries of the Catholic Church, responding to calls by women that they be allowed to take up the role today. Last year, in one fell swoop, Francis appointed six women to senior roles in the council that oversees Vatican finances.

He has also appointed women to the posts of deputy foreign minister, director of the Vatican Museums and deputy head of the Vatican Press Office.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Divi's Labs Q3 net profit up 31 pc to Rs 471 cr

Prison Break Season 6’s discontinuation updates, was there 'a room' for Season 7?

Australian advisor to Myanmar's Suu Kyi says 'being detained'

French coronavirus cases, hospital numbers ease

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UAE temporarily restricts COVID-19 vaccinations to elderly, chronic diseases

The United Arab Emirates will temporarily only vaccinate residents and citizens who are elderly or who have certain health conditions, state media said on Sunday. The temporary policy change was made following a spike in infections over the...

Govt targets 1,000 routes under UDAN scheme: Puri

Union Civil Aviation MinisterHardeep Singh Puri on Sunday said his ministry has set atarget of operationalising 100 unserved and underservedairports and starting at least 1,000 air routes under the UDANscheme.He also said that privatisation...

Himalayan glacier breaks in India, up to 150 feared dead in floods

As many as 150 people were feared dead in northern India after a Himalayan glacier broke and swept away a hydroelectric dam on Sunday, with floods forcing the evacuation of villages downstream. A witness reported a wall of dust, rock and wa...

England take control after sizzling Pant, calm Pujara's counter-attacking stand

Rishabh Pants beautiful edge-of-the-seat hitting ended with his now customary indiscretion, putting India under the pump against a supremely confident England gunning for victory at the end of third days play in the opening Test here on Sun...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021