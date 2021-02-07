Pope calls on Myanmar leaders to serve common good, seek 'democratic' harmony

Pope Francis came down clearly on Sunday against military leaders in Myanmar following the coup there last week, expressing his "solidarity with the people" of the country and asking leaders to serve the common good and seek "democratic" harmony.

Francis, speaking at his Sunday address in St. Peter's Square, said he was following the situation in Myanmar, which he visited in 2017, "with deep concern". Tens of thousands of people rallied across Myanmar on Sunday to denounce the Feb. 1 coup and demand the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, in the biggest protests since the 2007 Saffron Revolution that helped lead to democratic reforms.

The pope said he was following developments in Myanmar with "deep concern". "In this very delicate moment, I want to again assure my spiritual closeness, my prayers and my solidarity with the people of Myanmar," he said. "I pray that those in positions of responsibility in the country show sincere willingness to serve the common good, promoting social justice and national stability for a harmonious and democratic co-existence," he said.

