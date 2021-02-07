Chennai, Feb 7 (PTI): Highlights from the southern region at 5.30 PM.

MDS2 AP-RINL-JAGAN-MODI RINL privatisation: CM writes to PM to review decision Amaravati:: Amid growing outcry against the Centres moveto privatise Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) which has asteel plant in Visakhapatnam, Chief Minister Y S Jagan MohanReddyhas written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi toreconsider the decision.

MDS3 KA-PRESIDENT-HEALTHCARE Healthcare delivery is poised to change: PresidentBengaluru: The health sector's evolution calls for activeinvolvement and participation of all stakeholders and use ofinnovation to bridge intent and execution, PresidentRam Nath Kovind said.

MDS4 TL-VIRUS-CASES Telangana logs less than 200 cases for 15th day in a row Hyderabad: The number of new COVID-19 cases continued toremain under the 200-mark for the 15th day in a row inTelananga as the total infection count rose to over2.95 lakh, the government said.

MES2 PD-BUDGET-MINISTER Union Minister denies charge that budget ignored Pondy Puducherry: Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal has denied theallegations levelled by Puducherry Chief Minister VNarayanasamy that the central budget for 2021-22 has ignoredPuducherry without providing adequateassistance.

MES3 KL-SABARIMALA-CM-CONG Cong dares CM, CPI(M) to come clean on Sabarimala issue Thiruvananthapuram: Ahead of the upcoming Assembly polls,Opposition Congress-led UDF challenged Kerala Chief MinisterPinarayi Vijayan and the CPI(M) to come clean on theSabarimala women's entry issue.

