Left Menu

J-K's Doda to host Chenab water rafting festival

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 07-02-2021 18:56 IST | Created: 07-02-2021 18:56 IST
J-K's Doda to host Chenab water rafting festival

Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district will be organising a water rafting festival on Chenab river later this month to promote adventure tourism, officials said on Sunday.

In this regard, a trial was organised in coordination with JK Adventures' rafting group, an official spokesman said.

He said Doda District Development Commissioner Sagar D Doifode and several other adventure enthusiasts participated in the rafting trial by following all the safety protocols.

The trial started from Premnagar and ended at Karara, he said, adding that the trial participants termed it as one of the safe and secure routes for rafting.

“The district administration is going to hold white water rafting festival this month end as part of its tourism promotion campaign,” Doifode said.

He directed the officials concerned to start the process of inviting registration to ensure maximum participation of adventure tourists.

Doifode said the district administration in coordination with the Tourism department, Bhaderwah Development Authority (BDA) and private players are taking concerted measures to promote leisure as well as the adventure tourism in the district.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Prison Break Season 6’s discontinuation updates, was there 'a room' for Season 7?

Divi's Labs Q3 net profit up 31 pc to Rs 471 cr

Australian advisor to Myanmar's Suu Kyi says 'being detained'

French coronavirus cases, hospital numbers ease

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. Treasury's Yellen: Americans earning $60K should get stimulus checks

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Sunday that American workers who earn 60,000 per year should receive stimulus checks as part of the White Houses proposed 1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package. The exact details of how it shou...

Couple severely hurt in cylinder blast-fire in Thane high-rise

A couple was severely injured in acylinder blast-fire in a high-rise in GB Road area of Thanecity, an official said on Sunday.The incident took place around 1015pm on Saturday inthe couples 21st floor flat and the two were rescued byfirefig...

What can be bigger offer than suspending farm laws for 18 months: Som Parkash

Union minister Som Parkash on Sunday said the government is ready for talks with the agitating farmers and asked whether there can be an offer bigger than suspending the contentious agriculture laws for 18 months.He said the government was ...

C'garh: STF jawan killed in blast of IED planted by Naxals

A jawan of the Special Task ForceSTF was on Sunday killed when a pressure improvisedexplosive device IED, planted by Naxals, went off inChhattisgarhs Bijapur district, police said.The incident occurred around 4.30 pm near Peddagellurvillage...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021