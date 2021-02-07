J-K's Doda to host Chenab water rafting festival

Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district will be organising a water rafting festival on Chenab river later this month to promote adventure tourism, officials said on Sunday.

In this regard, a trial was organised in coordination with JK Adventures' rafting group, an official spokesman said.

He said Doda District Development Commissioner Sagar D Doifode and several other adventure enthusiasts participated in the rafting trial by following all the safety protocols.

The trial started from Premnagar and ended at Karara, he said, adding that the trial participants termed it as one of the safe and secure routes for rafting.

“The district administration is going to hold white water rafting festival this month end as part of its tourism promotion campaign,” Doifode said.

He directed the officials concerned to start the process of inviting registration to ensure maximum participation of adventure tourists.

Doifode said the district administration in coordination with the Tourism department, Bhaderwah Development Authority (BDA) and private players are taking concerted measures to promote leisure as well as the adventure tourism in the district.

