Indian state minister says about 125 missing after glacier collapse

Indian state minister says about 125 missing after glacier collapseReuters | New Delhi | Updated: 07-02-2021 19:00 IST | Created: 07-02-2021 19:00 IST
Around 125 people are missing after a Himalayan glacier broke and swept away a hydroelectric dam on Sunday, and that number could rise more, the chief minister of the northern Indian state of Uttarakhand said.
Floods following the glacier collapse have forced the evacuation of villages downstream.
"Seven bodies have been recovered from the site and rescue operations are going on," Trivendra Singh Rawat told reporters at a press briefing in Dehra Dun, the state capital.
