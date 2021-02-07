Charas worth Rs 35 crore seized, 3 Nepalese arrested in Bihar

Three Nepalese werearrested and 265 kg of charas seized from their possession inBihar's Gopalganj district on Sunday, police said.

During a regular vehicle-checking drive, a police teamsearched a pick-up van at Balthari check-post on NationalHighway 28 in Kuchaikot police station area and seized thecontraband worth Rs 35 crore, SHO Ashwini Kumar Tiwary said.

The pick-up van was coming from Birganj in Nepal andwas scheduled to deliver the consignment at Bareilly in UttarPradesh, he said.

The arrested persons are residents of Nepal, theofficer added.

