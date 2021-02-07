UP: Man held with heroin, ganja

A man was arrested on Sunday with heroin and ganja worth more than Rs 2 crore recovered from him in Rasoolpur area here, police said.

Senior Superintendent of Police Ajay Kumar Pandey said the accused identified as Jabir Nai, a resident of Ghalib Nagar locality under Rasoolpur police station, was arrested and 500 grams of heroin worth Rs 2 crore in the international market was recovered from him.

Almost 5 kg ganja worth Rs 50,000 was also recovered from him, police said.

Pandey also informed that the arrested smuggler is being interrogated.

