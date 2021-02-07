Two held over death of elderly couple related to ex-MP CM: UP cops

With the arrest of two men, the Uttar Pradesh Police Sunday claimed to have unveiled the murder case of an elderly couple related to former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath in Greater Noida.

Four people were allegedly involved in the killing of Narendra Nath, around 70, and his wife Suman, around 65, whose bodies were found at their home on Friday morning after a house party, according to officials.

''Two of the accused have been arrested while two others, who have also been identified, are absconding,'' a senior Greater Noida police official said.

Those held have been identified as Dev Sharma and Bishan Singh Bhadauriya, both natives of Madhya Pradesh, while those at large are Rohit Balmiki and Subhash Ahirwar, both from Uttar Pradesh, the official said.

According to the police, Narendra Nath had loaned around Rs two lakh on interest to Rohit, who did intend to pay back and hence allegedly hatched a plan to eliminate the elderly couple with the help of his friends.

Rohit had also kept his motorcycle at Nath's home in Sector Alpha 1 as collateral against the loan, the police said in a statement.

While Nath was strangled to death and his body found in the basement, his wife was shot dead and her body left in an upper floor of the multi-storey house, the police said.

The accused had also decamped some cash, documents and valuables, including jewellery, from the house after they reached there on Thursday night and partied there along with Nath, the police added.

Liquor bottles, glasses, snacks like chow mein and momos were found from the house the next morning when police teams had reached there. Nath's family members had raised doubt over people whom he had loaned money over the killings, according to officials. An FIR was lodged at the local Sector Beta 2 police station.

