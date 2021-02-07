Left Menu

Five persons arrested in connection with sex racked at divyang training centre

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 07-02-2021 21:43 IST | Created: 07-02-2021 21:43 IST
Police on Sunday arrestedfive persons including the prime accused and two women inconnection with the alleged sex racket at a divyang trainingcentre in Palaspalli area here, an officer said.

With this, the number of persons arrested in this caseincreased to six, police said.

The secretary of the divyang training centre has beennamed as the prime accused in the case, Deputy Commissioner ofPolice (DCP) Bhubaneswar, U S Dash said.

The other arrested persons included two employees ofthe centre and a government official, a clerk of KhordhaDistrict Social Security Office (DSSO). Two women were alsoinvolved in the illegal operation where the physicallychallenged women were also sexually exploited.

The DCP said that it was revealed during theinvestigation that a woman from Cuttack, who was arranginggirls for the flesh trade and a pimp of Bhubaneswar were alsoinvolved in immoral trafficking and human exploitation.

Earlier, another woman an instructor of the divyangtraining centre was also arrested in connection with the sexracket case.

Last month, the incident came to the fore after avideo clip containing the immoral activities had gone viral onsocial media.

The State Commission for Persons with Disabilities hadtaken suo motu cognizance of the allegations and launched aprobe into the same.

A case has been registered at the Airfield PoliceStation here.

