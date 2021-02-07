Robbery: Two women shot dead, three children hurt

Two women were shot dead and three children sustained injuries in a robbery here, police said on Sunday. The incident took place at Saraswati Vihar Colony under the Masuri police station area on Saturday night, police added. The dead were identified as Dolly (30) and Anshu (18). The injured were identified as Gauri (10), Meenakshi (7) and Rudra( 5). Police said Anshu was teaching Dolly’s children when two acquaintances of the family, Uma and Sonu, reached there. They held the entire family hostage at gunpoint after having tea. When the victims resisted, Sonu shot Dolly and Anshu dead. Thereafter, he attacked the children with a knife and screwdriver.

Senior Superintendent of Police Kalanidhi Naithani said the injured children were rushed to a nearby hospital.

After killing the two women and injuring the children, the accused robbed cash and valuables for which they were planning since long, the SP said.

The accused were arrested after one of the children identified them in photos captured by a CCTV camera installed nearby. The SP said police recovered the robbed cash and ornaments from Uma's house. During interrogation she told police that sonu has left the area and is going to his native place.

Police surrounded Sonu near Dasna after tracing his location by his mobile phone. Finding himself cornered, he fired upon police, the SP said, adding that he sustained a bullet injury in his leg when cops retaliated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)