Properties of Sasikala's kin confiscated by TN govt

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 07-02-2021 22:26 IST | Created: 07-02-2021 22:26 IST
Properties owned by V N Sudhakaranand J Ilavarasi, close relatives of expelled AIADMK leader V KSasikala and co-convicts in an assets case, in the city havebeen confiscated in compliance with a 2017 Supreme Courtorder, the Tamil Nadu government said on Sunday.

The action, announced a day ahead of Sasikala's proposedreturn to the state after serving the four-year term in thecase, applies to nearly 6,000 sq ft land and buildings with aconstructed area of 4,300 sq ft plus in downtown Chennai.

Besides Sasikala, Sudhakaran and Ilavarasi were alsosentenced to undergo four year inprisonment by the apex courtin February, 2017.

While Sasikala, close aide of late chief ministerJayalalithaa, was released on January 27 after she completedher prison term, the other two are in jail and likely tocomplete their sentences soon.

Sasikala is scheduled to return by road on Monday fromKarnataka, after taking rest following recovery from COVID-19.

With the confiscation, necessary changes have beeneffected in the records and the properties are vested in thegovernment now, Chennai District Collectorate said in anofficial release.

The income from the properties including rent andpending rent would accrue to the government, the release said.

The properties confiscated are undivided share in landand 'additional buildings' on upscale Wallace Garden Streetand a ground plus one house on posh TTK Road.

These are owned by Lex Property Development PrivateLimited's partners Sudhakaran and Ilavarasi.

The disproportionate assets case originally filed againstJayalalithaa and the three others for amassment of Rs 66.65crore assets disproportionate to their known sources of incomebetween 1991 and 1996. The case was later transferred toBengaluru.

While the trial court in Bengaluru convicted all thefour, the Karnataka High Court later acquitted them.

The Supreme Court, allowing appeals challenging theiracquittals, confirmed and restored the trial court orderconvicting Sasikala, Illavarasi and Sudhakaran, while abatingappeals related to Jayalalithaa in view of her death inDecember, 2016.

