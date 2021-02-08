Husband, in-laws booked for woman's death in fire in UP's Chitrakoot

A case of dowry death has been registered here against the husband and in-laws of a 27-year-old woman, who died in a fire under mysterious circumstances, police said on Sunday.

SHO of Bargarh police station Raviprakash said Sapna (27) suffered burns under mysterious circumstances at her in-laws place in Shivganj village on January 5 and later succumbed to the injuries on Saturday.

Following a complaint lodged by Rajkumar Mishra, the deceased woman's brother, a case of dowry death has been registered against her husband Vivek Shukla and four members of her in-laws.

Based on the complaint, the SHO said Sapna had married Vivek in 2015 and within days of the wedding began getting harassed by her in-laws for more dowry. On January 5, the husband and Sapna's in-laws poured kerosene over her and was set on fire, the SHO further said.

He added that the accused persons are yet to be arrested, and that they are waiting for the post-mortem to be done.

