Rahul Gandhi slams Centre for 'reducing pension of soldiers'

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi slammed the Central government accusing it of reducing the pension of soldiers in the Union Budget and ignoring the farmers and youth of the nation. He further accused that the Centre has only three to four industrialist friends who are 'God' for them.

"Reduction in pension of soldiers in the Budget. Neither young nor farmer, for Modi government3-4 industrialist friends only God!," he tweeted on Monday. Earlier too, the Congress leader had targetted the Union government over the budget, saying that cowardice runs deep in the government of India.

Taking to Twitter, he had stated that in her budget speech this year, the Union Finance Minister used the word "Prime Minister" six times and the word "corporates/ companies" 17 times but did not mention "defence" and "China" even once. The Finance Minister presented the Union Budget for the financial year 2021-22 in Lok Sabha on February 1. (ANI)

