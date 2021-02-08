Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi slams Centre for 'reducing pension of soldiers'

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi slammed the Central government accusing it of reducing the pension of soldiers in the Union Budget and ignoring the farmers and youth of the nation.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-02-2021 10:36 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 10:36 IST
Rahul Gandhi slams Centre for 'reducing pension of soldiers'
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File pic). Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi slammed the Central government accusing it of reducing the pension of soldiers in the Union Budget and ignoring the farmers and youth of the nation. He further accused that the Centre has only three to four industrialist friends who are 'God' for them.

"Reduction in pension of soldiers in the Budget. Neither young nor farmer, for Modi government3-4 industrialist friends only God!," he tweeted on Monday. Earlier too, the Congress leader had targetted the Union government over the budget, saying that cowardice runs deep in the government of India.

Taking to Twitter, he had stated that in her budget speech this year, the Union Finance Minister used the word "Prime Minister" six times and the word "corporates/ companies" 17 times but did not mention "defence" and "China" even once. The Finance Minister presented the Union Budget for the financial year 2021-22 in Lok Sabha on February 1. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. administers 41.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Reliance buys two-thirds of own gas from KG-D6; GAIL, Shell among other buyers

11 merchant bankers in fray for managing Govt's 26.12% stake sale in Tata Comm

Around 200MW power supply to national grid cut from major plants due to Avalanche

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-Former champion Kerber rues hard quarantine after early exit

Former champion Angelique Kerber made an early exit from the Australian Open on Monday and said spending two weeks in hard quarantine ahead of the Grand Slam had contributed to her first-round loss.The German former world number one was one...

Australia says journalist arrested in China after months-long detention

The family of an Australian journalist arrested in China has pleaded with authorities to grant the former high-profile state TV news anchor access to her two school-age children. Australian authorities confirmed on Monday that Cheng Lei, 49...

Australia calls for immediate release of economist detained in Myanmar

Myanmar authorities should immediately release Sean Turnell, an economist and adviser to deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi, following his weekend arrest, Australias Foreign Minister Marise Payne said on Monday.Turnell said on Saturday he was ...

Minimum support price (MSP) based agri procurement will continue and so will PDS, says PM Narendra Modi.

Minimum support price MSP based agri procurement will continue and so will PDS, says PM Narendra Modi....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021