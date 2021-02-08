Left Menu

Pak intruder killed by BSF along international border in Jammu

A Pakistani intruder was shot dead by the Border Security Force (BSF) personnel along the international border in the Samba sector, the BSF said on Monday.

ANI | Samba (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 08-02-2021 13:16 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 13:16 IST
Pak intruder killed by BSF along international border in Jammu
A Pakistani intruder was shot dead by the BSF at international border in Samba sector of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday. . Image Credit: ANI

A Pakistani intruder was shot dead by the Border Security Force (BSF) personnel along the international border in the Samba sector, the BSF said on Monday. The BSF stated that at around 09:45 AM, BSF troops observed a Pakistani intruder heading towards the fence near BP number 64 in the area of border outpost (BOP) Chak Faquira of Samba sector in Jammu.

"Despite repeated warnings, intruder kept moving under suspicious circumstances and approached fencing in an aggressive manner towards BS fence and was fired upon by BSF troops. The dead body of 01 Pak intruder presently recovered. Distance from IB apprx 40 mtr (own side)," the BSF said on Monday. Another Pakistani intruder was killed in the same area on November 23, 2020. A tunnel was also detected in the area recently.

A search operation in the area is in progress. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. administers 41.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Reliance buys two-thirds of own gas from KG-D6; GAIL, Shell among other buyers

11 merchant bankers in fray for managing Govt's 26.12% stake sale in Tata Comm

Around 200MW power supply to national grid cut from major plants due to Avalanche

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Monika Halan's 'Baat Paise Ki' is must-read to grow money

Monika Halans new book Baat Paise Ki Mehnat ki Kamai se Karaye Mehnat is a must-read for all as it talks about various aspects of managing personal finance. The author shows a way to attain financial security in the Indian context. It does ...

Chinese-Australian reporter accused of spreading secrets

China has formally arrested a Chinese-born Australian journalist for CGTN, the English-language channel of China Central Television, on suspicion of illegally supplying state secrets overseas, Australias foreign minister said Monday.The arr...

Boohoo snaps up Arcadia brands to complete break-up of Green empire

British online fashion retailer Boohoo has bought the Dorothy Perkins, Wallis and Burton brands from the administrators of Arcadia for 25.2 million pounds 34.6 million, completing the break-up of Philip Greens empire.Like rival ASOSs purcha...

Ukraine in talks with other countries on receiving some of their vaccines

Ukraine, which hopes to vaccinate half of its population against coronavirus by early 2022, is in talks with other countries, including Poland, about receiving some of their coronavirus vaccines, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021