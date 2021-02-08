Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-02-2021 13:50 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 13:37 IST
2 held in Mumbai for selling call data records of 200 people
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai Police have arrested twopersons from suburban Goregaon for allegedly procuring andselling illegally call detail records and bank account detailsof nearly 200 people, an official said on Monday.

The accused, identified as Shailesh Manjrekar andRajendra Sau, were nabbed by the crime branch on Saturdaynight, he said.

The police also seized six mobile phones, a pen drivewith call detail records (CDRs) of around 200 people, CDRprintouts, three laptops, an iPad and other material fromtheir possession, the crime branch official said.

As per regulations, only those authorised, such aspolice and some other departments, are permitted to accesscall data records with prior sanction from the authoritiesconcerned, he said.

The crime branch came to know about a Goregaon-basedcompany being run by the accused who claimed it was a privateintelligence agency, the official said.

On the basis of an information, the police searchedthe company's office on Saturday and arrested the two men.

According to the official, the accused told the policethat a man from Haryana and a woman from Delhi were providingthem CDRs and other information.

''A special team of the police is working on the caseand efforts are on to nab seven other wanted accused. Wesuspect that a number of people are working with this gang,''the official said.

