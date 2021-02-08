Left Menu

Uttarakhand rescue ops may continue for 48 hours, says DG NDRF

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) on Monday informed that rescue operations following glacier burst in the Chamoli district of Uttarakhand may continue for 48 hours.

ANI | Chamoli (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 08-02-2021 13:53 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 13:53 IST
Uttarakhand rescue ops may continue for 48 hours, says DG NDRF
SN Pradhan, Director General of National Disaster Rescue Force.. Image Credit: ANI

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) on Monday informed that rescue operations following glacier burst in the Chamoli district of Uttarakhand may continue for 48 hours. "There is accessibility issue because it is a tough terrain. By road, only two teams could manage to reach Joshimath, the remaining teams were airlifted. It is difficult to predict how long, but rescue operation can possibly take 24-48 hours," SN Pradhan, Director General of NDRF, told ANI.

"Rescue operation underway in 2.5 km long tunnel. The problem lies with debris which's gradually being cleared. 27 people have been rescued, 11 are dead, 153 are missing, and out of 153, 40-50 are stuck in the tunnel and for the rest, there is a possibility of being washed away in Uttarakhand," he added. District Magistrate Swati Bhadoria said that the rescue operations are in progress in collaboration with NDRF teams.

"Rescue operations are in progress with the NDRF teams who have brought various equipment so that we could reach the people who are stuck in the tunnel," she told ANI. The rescue teams will also reach the villages that are affected due to the breakdown of a bridge.

"We have started rescue operations for 13 villages who are affected due to breakdown of the bridge and will provide them with food and medical assistance," Bhadoria said. The Indian Air Force (IAF) started the rescue operation on Monday morning and since then transportation of the required load from Dehradun to Joshimath, including 122 personnel, around 5T of load, and 6 rescue canines, has been completed.

"Starting from 6:45 am today, 6 Mi 17 sorties, 1 ALH sortie and 1 Chinook sortie have been carried out. Transportation of required load from Dehradun to Joshimath, including 122 personnel, around 5T of load and 6 rescue canines, has been completed," said teh IAF. Also, an Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) was tasked with the reconnaissance of the affected area by six scientists of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) along with their specialised equipment.

"Many Indian Air Force movements took place including 2 Hercules, 2 An-32 and 4 helicopters since yesterday. The movement of NDRF teams and their equipment also took place. Since morning, 3 Mi-17, 1 Chinook and 1 ALH moved. 9 outgoing and 6 incoming movements till now," said Dehradun Airport Director DK Gautam. Meanwhile, Manoj Singh Rawat, Additional Director General (ADG) Western Command, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) took stock of the rescue operations at the Tapovan tunnel and deployed sniffer dogs for rescue operations.

Tapovan Hydro-Electric Power Dam, also known as Rishi Ganga Project was completely washed off following a glacier burst in the Chamoli district, stated the IAF's initial report as Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) deployed at Joshimath has undertaken recce of affected areas. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. administers 41.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Reliance buys two-thirds of own gas from KG-D6; GAIL, Shell among other buyers

11 merchant bankers in fray for managing Govt's 26.12% stake sale in Tata Comm

Around 200MW power supply to national grid cut from major plants due to Avalanche

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Vaccine shock: South Africa halts Astra shot on fears it does not stop mild illness

South Africa halted the rollout of AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccinations after data showed it gave minimal protection against mild infection from one variant, stoking fears of a much longer cat-and-mouse battle with the pathogen.The novel coro...

Monika Halan's 'Baat Paise Ki' is must-read to grow money

Monika Halans new book Baat Paise Ki Mehnat ki Kamai se Karaye Mehnat is a must-read for all as it talks about various aspects of managing personal finance. The author shows a way to attain financial security in the Indian context. It does ...

Chinese-Australian reporter accused of spreading secrets

China has formally arrested a Chinese-born Australian journalist for CGTN, the English-language channel of China Central Television, on suspicion of illegally supplying state secrets overseas, Australias foreign minister said Monday.The arr...

Boohoo snaps up Arcadia brands to complete break-up of Green empire

British online fashion retailer Boohoo has bought the Dorothy Perkins, Wallis and Burton brands from the administrators of Arcadia for 25.2 million pounds 34.6 million, completing the break-up of Philip Greens empire.Like rival ASOSs purcha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021