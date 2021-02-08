MP: Puppy charred to death in fire; police register case

Police have registered a caseagainst unidentified persons in connection with the death of apuppy in a fire in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur district, anofficial said on Monday.

While a local social worker in his police complaintclaimed nine puppies were killed in the incident that tookplace on Friday in Y D Nagar here, the police said they haverecovered one carcass so far from the spot.

The incident occurred on a vacant piece of land in aresidential area where some people burnt shrubs and bushesapparently to keep snakes and other animals away, Y D Nagarpolice station in-charge Jitendra Pathak said.

The complainant, Om Badodiya, told the police thatsome local residents informed him about the incident onFriday.

When he reached the spot, he saw some shrubs andbushes were set ablaze on a vacant land, the complainant said,claiming that nine puppies were charred to death in the fire.

However, the police official said carcass of one puppyhas been found at the spot so far.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered onSunday against unidentified persons under Indian Penal CodeSection 429 (committing mischief by killing or maiming cattleor other animals), the official said.

