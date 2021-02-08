Left Menu

U'khand flood: TN ready to offer assistance, says CM

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 08-02-2021 14:35 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 14:26 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

The Tamil Nadu government on Mondayoffered all possible assistance to Uttarakhand, where aglacier burst triggered a deluge killing 10 people onSunday and left over 140 missing.

Chief Minister K Palaniswami expressed grief over thedeaths.

''On behalf of the people of Tamil Nadu and the stategovernment, I extend my deep condolences and sympathies tothe families of those killed in the flood,'' he said in astatement.

''The Tamil Nadu government is prepared to extend allassistance to Uttarakhand,'' he added.

A portion of the Nanda Devi glacier broke off inUttarakhand's Chamoli district on Sunday, triggering anavalanche and a deluge in the Alaknanda river system thatwashed away hydroelectric stations, leaving at least 10people dead and 143 others missing.

The sudden flood in the middle of the day in the DhauliGanga, Rishi Ganga and Alaknanda rivers -- all intricatelylinked tributaries of the Ganga -- triggered widespread panicand large-scale devastation in the high mountain areas.

