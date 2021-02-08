Left Menu

Shopping complex gutted in fire; no casualties

PTI | Bagalkote | Updated: 08-02-2021 15:23 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 14:58 IST
Shopping complex gutted in fire; no casualties
Representative image.

A major shopping complex wasgutted in a fire at Ilakal town in Karnataka, but there wereno casualties, police said here on Monday The fire broke out on Sunday night at the complex, whichhouses around 20 shops, including textiles, electronics,provision store and confectionary items.

None were present in the shops, they said.

Investigations are on to ascertain the cause of the fire,police said.

