Left Menu

Indo-US joint military exercise 'Yudh Abhyas' begins in Rajasthan

PTI | Bikaner | Updated: 08-02-2021 16:46 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 16:46 IST
Indo-US joint military exercise 'Yudh Abhyas' begins in Rajasthan

The 16th edition of the Indo-US joint military training exercise 'Yudh Abhyas' commenced at the Mahajan Field Firing Ranges in the western sector of Rajasthan on Monday.

Brigadier Mukesh Bhanwala, Commander of the 170 Infantry Brigade of the Indian Army, welcomed the US contingent at the firing range and impressed upon both the armies to achieve optimum cohesion and interoperability during the exercise.

He laid stress on the importance of free exchange of ideas, concepts and best practices between the troops and the necessity to learn from each other's operational experiences, defence spokesperson Lt Col Amitabh Sharma said.

''The exercise will enrich both the contingents from each other's rich experience in counter-insurgency operations. Besides counter-insurgency operations, exchange of experiences in humanitarian assistance and disaster relief will also be a part of the exercise,'' the spokesperson said in a statement.

The official said a number of aerial platforms, including the newly inducted indigenous Advance Light Helicopter WSI 'RUDRA', MI-17, Chinooks, Stryker Vehicles of the US Army and BMP-II Mechanised Infantry Combat Vehicles of the Indian Army, will be utilised in the exercise, which will go on till February 21. The drill comes days after the air forces of India and France held a five-day joint exercise in Rajasthan in January.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. administers 41.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Reliance buys two-thirds of own gas from KG-D6; GAIL, Shell among other buyers

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

11 merchant bankers in fray for managing Govt's 26.12% stake sale in Tata Comm

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Titan Strengthens Presence in the 'Wearables' Segment Launches 'TraQ'

Introduces the first ever performance gear brand, designed and developed by Titan in IndiaBangalore, Karnataka, India NewsVoirIndias largest watchmaker Titan expands its portfolio within the wearable category with the launch of its new smar...

FACTBOX-Different age rules for Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in EU

The European Medicines Agency approved last month the COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University for people over 18 years old. Some EU countries, though, have restricted its use to people under 65 because of a lack of d...

Game, set and mask: fans trickle in on first day of Australian Open

Tennis fans wearing masks filtered into Melbourne Park on Monday for the start of the Australian Open, this years first Grand Slam event, as the host city recorded one new locally transmitted case of the novel coronavirus. Players and staff...

US STOCKS-Futures hit record high on stimulus hopes, speedy vaccine rollout

U.S. stock index futures hit a record high on Monday as investors were optimistic that a massive fiscal relief package and a rapid vaccination rollout would drive a speedy economic recovery from the pandemic-driven recession.The SP 500 and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021