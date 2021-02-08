Left Menu

U'kahnd glacier disaster: Over 30 workers from UP's Lakhimpur Kheri missing

Over 30 people from Uttar Pradeshs Lakhimpur Kheri who worked at a hydro project in Uttrarakhands Tapovan are missing after flash floods triggered by the breaking off a glacier caused extensive damage there.The missing people belong to Nighasan tehsil of Lakhimpur Kheri district. People can register information about their missing family members on helpline 1070 and on WhatsApp number 9454411036.

PTI | Lakhimpurkheri | Updated: 08-02-2021 18:35 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 17:39 IST
U'kahnd glacier disaster: Over 30 workers from UP's Lakhimpur Kheri missing
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Over 30 people from Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri who worked at a hydro project in Uttrarakhand's Tapovan are missing after flash floods triggered by the breaking off a glacier caused extensive damage there.

The missing people belong to Nighasan tehsil of Lakhimpur Kheri district. The glacier burst at Joshimath in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district had triggered an avalanche and a deluge in the Alaknanda river system that washed away hydroelectric stations on Sunday. The report of them going missing surfaced when some of the rescued workers contacted their family members and told about the tragedy. According to the kin of those missing, at least 34 people from various villages—15 from Ichhanagar; eight from Bhairampur; four from Babupurwa; three of Tikonia; and one each from Bhulanpur, Kadiya, Singahi and Mirjapur--are missing. Nighasan Subdivisional Magistrate (SDM) Om Prakash Gupta had said on Sundat that the administration was not in a position to confirm the number of missing people till communication with the Uttarakhand government. On Monday, Lakhimpur Kheri DM Shailendra Kumar Singh, along with SP Vijay Dhull, met family members of those missing. The DM assured them to provide all aid and assistance. Meanwhile, the office of the relief commissioner in Lucknow informed that it has started a state-level emergency operation centre to enable family members of the missing persons to speak to them. People can register information about their missing family members on helpline 1070 and on WhatsApp number 9454411036.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. administers 41.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Reliance buys two-thirds of own gas from KG-D6; GAIL, Shell among other buyers

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

11 merchant bankers in fray for managing Govt's 26.12% stake sale in Tata Comm

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

A 14-year-old raped in UP's Etah, accused arrested

A 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped at a village here, police said on Monday. An FIR was lodged on Sunday on the complaint of the girls uncle, who alleged that she was raped by Charan Singh on Friday, police said. The uncle alleged that ...

Wearing of mask shouldn’t be an ego issue: HC

Wearing of mask should not be an ego issue as its for ones own safety from the COVID-19 infection, the Delhi High Court has observed while hearing a plea challenging imposition of challan for not wearing mask while driving a private car alo...

Writers Siddharth-Garima turn directors with 'Saale Aashiq'

Writer duo Siddharth-Garima are set to make their directorial debut with the youth drama Saale Aashiq.Backed by production and distribution studio Sony Pictures Films India, the project will go on floors in the second half of 2021. Siddhart...

Myanmar military coup: Curfew imposed in 7 townships of Mandalay

Days after the military coup in Myanmar, curfew has been imposed in seven townships in the countrys second-biggest city, Mandalay, to stop the people from protesting against the junta rule. According to a report by The Myanmar Times, curfew...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021